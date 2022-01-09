220901-N-CY569-1010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 1, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Callie Handler, from Biloxi, Mississippi, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, attaches a bomb rack to an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 1, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)

