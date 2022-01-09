220901-N-XR893-1111 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 1, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Adam Titterall, from Phillipsburg, New Jersey, removes the circuit breaker panel of a spotting dolly in the hangar bay of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 1, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Christopher Suarez)

Date Taken: 09.01.2022