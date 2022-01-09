220901-N-XR893-1061 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 1, 2022) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Jalen Bell, from Memphis, Tennessee, assigned to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, cleans the frame of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 1, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Christopher Suarez)

