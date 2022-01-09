United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony, September 1, 2022

U.S. Soldiers from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, 414th Contracting Support Brigade, 509th Signal Battalion and U.S. Army Garrison Italy stand in formation during the SETAF-AF change of responsibility at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, September 1, 2022. Command Sergeant Major Reese W. Teakell assumed responsibility from Command Sergeant Major Charles W. Gregory, Jr., the outgoing Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

