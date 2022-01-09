Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony, September 1, 2022 [Image 8 of 9]

    United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony, September 1, 2022

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, 414th Contracting Support Brigade, 509th Signal Battalion and U.S. Army Garrison Italy stand in formation during the SETAF-AF change of responsibility at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, September 1, 2022. Command Sergeant Major Reese W. Teakell assumed responsibility from Command Sergeant Major Charles W. Gregory, Jr., the outgoing Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 02:49
    Photo ID: 7399500
    VIRIN: 220901-A-YG900-0108
    Resolution: 5859x3907
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony, September 1, 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

