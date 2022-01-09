U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) Soldiers render a salute during the playing of the Italian and American national anthems at the change of responsibility at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, September 1, 2022. Command Sergeant Major Reese W. Teakell assumed responsibility from Command Sergeant Major Charles W. Gregory, Jr., the outgoing Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 02:48 Photo ID: 7399495 VIRIN: 220901-A-YG900-0059 Resolution: 5832x3888 Size: 4.04 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony, September 1, 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.