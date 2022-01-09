United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony, September 1, 2022

Command Sergeant Major Charles W. Gregory, Jr., the outgoing Command Sgt. Major, passes the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa colors to Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commander, during the SETAF-AF Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, September 1, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

