Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Brozell, assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa presents a bouquet of red roses, signifying the bonds of appreciation and respect for her dedicated service, to Mrs. Jeanie Gregory, during the SETAF-AF Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, September 1, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 02:48
|Photo ID:
|7399494
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-YG900-0039
|Resolution:
|4193x2795
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony, September 1, 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
