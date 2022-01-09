Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony, September 1, 2022 [Image 2 of 9]

    United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony, September 1, 2022

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Brozell, assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa presents a bouquet of red roses, signifying the bonds of appreciation and respect for her dedicated service, to Mrs. Jeanie Gregory, during the SETAF-AF Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, September 1, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 02:48
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
