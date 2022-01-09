Command Sergeant Major Charles W. Gregory, Jr., the outgoing Command Sgt. Major, receives the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa colors from Sgt. Maj. Seam M. Horval, during the SETAF-AF Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, September 1, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 02:48 Photo ID: 7399497 VIRIN: 220901-A-YG900-0081 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.58 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony, September 1, 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.