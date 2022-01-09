Command Sergeant Major Charles W. Gregory, Jr., the outgoing Command Sgt. Major, receives the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa colors from Sgt. Maj. Seam M. Horval, during the SETAF-AF Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, September 1, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 02:48
|Photo ID:
|7399497
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-YG900-0081
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony, September 1, 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
