U.S. Army Chaplain Col. James Johns, assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), gives the invocation during the SETAF-AF change of responsibility at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, September 1, 2022. Command Sergeant Major Reese W. Teakell assumed responsibility from Command Sergeant Major Charles W. Gregory, Jr., the outgoing Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)
(U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 02:48
|Photo ID:
|7399496
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-YG900-0067
|Resolution:
|6034x4023
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony, September 1, 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
