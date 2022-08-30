18th CMS Airmen keep Osan A-10's flying high

Senior Airman Matthew Wgeishofski, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron central repair facility technician, operates the high pressure turbine shroud grind kit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2022. Once every shroud segment has been ground to the recommended standards, the parts are re-installed and the process is repeated until the optimal clearance has been achieved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

