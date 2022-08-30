Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th CMS Airmen keep Osan A-10's flying high

    18th CMS Airmen keep Osan A-10's flying high

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Matthew Wgeishofski, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron central repair facility technician, makes adjustments to the high pressure turbine shroud grind kit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2022. Once every shroud segment has been ground to the recommended standards, the parts are re-installed and the process is repeated until the optimal clearance has been achieved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 01:05
    Photo ID: 7399423
    VIRIN: 220830-F-PW483-1006
    Resolution: 6312x4208
    Size: 11.43 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CMS Airmen keep Osan A-10's flying high, by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    Kadena Air Base
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    51st Fighter Wing
    18th CMS

