18th CMS Airmen keep Osan A-10's flying high

Senior Airman Matthew Wgeishofski, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron central repair facility technician, seats the high pressure turbine shroud into the shroud grind kit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2022. The grinding process removes material from the shroud segments at .001 inch at a time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|08.30.2022
|09.02.2022 01:04
|7399425
|220830-F-PW483-1005
|5714x3809
|10 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
