    18th CMS Airmen keep Osan A-10's flying high [Image 2 of 8]

    18th CMS Airmen keep Osan A-10's flying high

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Matthew Wgeishofski, left, and Airman 1st Class Mark Lundquist, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron central repair facility technicians, remove the high pressure turbine shroud from a 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II engine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2022. The 18th CMS houses the only A-10 engine backshop in the Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility. Each year the Airmen service over a dozen of these engines from Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 01:05
    Photo ID: 7399424
    VIRIN: 220830-F-PW483-1003
    Resolution: 6869x4579
    Size: 14.2 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    Kadena Air Base
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    51st Fighter Wing
    18th CMS

