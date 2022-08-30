Senior Airman Matthew Wgeishofski, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron central repair facility technician, measures the clearance between the high pressure turbine blades and the HTP shroud from a 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II engine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2022. Collected data is used to generate a graph which illustrates how much material must be ground from the shroud segments to produce the perfect clearance between the HTP blades and the shroud. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 01:04
|Photo ID:
|7399429
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-PW483-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|27.46 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th CMS Airmen keep Osan A-10's flying high [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
