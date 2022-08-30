Staff Sgt. Brandon Mayer, left, and Senior Airman Matthew Wgeishofski, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron central repair facility technicians, examine the high pressure turbine shroud from a 25th Fighter Squadron A-10Thunderbolt II engine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2022. The 18th CMS houses the only A-10 engine backshop in the Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility. Each year the Airmen service over a dozen of these engines from Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 01:04 Photo ID: 7399426 VIRIN: 220830-F-PW483-1004 Resolution: 5262x3508 Size: 8.2 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th CMS Airmen keep Osan A-10's flying high [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.