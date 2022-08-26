Raider Brigade returns from Germany

Maj. John Hackmann, a field artillery officer assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, reunites with his family during one of several welcome home ceremonies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2022. The 1st ABCT Soldiers deployed to Germany in support of NATO allies to deter Russian aggression while also supporting a range of other requirements in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)

