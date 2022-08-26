Raider Brigade returns from Germany

Families of the Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, welcome home their Soldiers with signs and music during one of several welcome home ceremonies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2022. The ceremony was held at Newman Gym to mark the redeployment of the brigade after a six-month deployment to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)

