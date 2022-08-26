Col. Peter Moon, the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, greets CSM James Kelly, the 1st ABCT senior enlisted advisor, as he exits a plane at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2022. The brigade deployed to Germany in February 2022, as the immediate response force to deter Russian aggression against NATO allies and partners, under the 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 14:07 Photo ID: 7398649 VIRIN: 220826-A-GF241-1113 Resolution: 5220x3480 Size: 13.39 MB Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raider Brigade returns from Germany [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.