A Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses with his family during one of several welcome home ceremonies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2022. The brigade deployed to Germany in February 2022, as the immediate response force to deter Russian aggression against NATO allies and partners, under the 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 14:06 Photo ID: 7398633 VIRIN: 220826-A-GF241-1036 Resolution: 4523x3016 Size: 7.76 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raider Brigade returns from Germany [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.