    Raider Brigade returns from Germany [Image 4 of 14]

    Raider Brigade returns from Germany

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    A Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses with his family during one of several welcome home ceremonies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2022. The brigade deployed to Germany in February 2022, as the immediate response force to deter Russian aggression against NATO allies and partners, under the 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 14:06
    Photo ID: 7398633
    VIRIN: 220826-A-GF241-1036
    Resolution: 4523x3016
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Brigade returns from Germany [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    redeployment
    3rd Infantry Division
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Rock of the Marne
    1ABCT
    European Support 2022

