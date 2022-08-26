Raider Brigade returns from Germany

Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Poeller, a cannon crewmember assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, reunites with his family during one of several welcome home ceremonies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2022. During their deployment, the 1ABCT trained in Grafenwoehr Training Area and completed Combined Resolve XVII at Joint Multinational Readiness Center with 11 other NATO allies and partners to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)

