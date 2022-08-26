Raider Brigade returns from Germany

Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, salute the flag during the national anthem during one of several welcome home ceremonies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2022. The ceremony was held at Newman Gym to mark the redeployment of the brigade after a six-month deployment to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)

