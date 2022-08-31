Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser [Image 9 of 10]

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Joe McLaughlin, who served as the second commandant at the 10th Mountain Division Noncommissioned Officer Academy, addresses the audience during the memorialization ceremony Aug. 31, honoring the late Command Sgt. Maj. Southern “Buddy” Hewitt. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 10:46
    Photo ID: 7398157
    VIRIN: 220831-A-XX986-018
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.98 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser
    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser
    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser
    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser
    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser
    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser
    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser
    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser
    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser
    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    10th Mountain Division’s Noncommissioned Officer Academy
    Command Sgt. Maj. Southern “Buddy” Hewitt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT