Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 10:45 Photo ID: 7398154 VIRIN: 220831-A-XX986-016 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.12 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.