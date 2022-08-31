Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Newman, 10th Mountain Division Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant, addresses the audience during the memorialization ceremony Aug. 31, honoring the late Command Sgt. Maj. Southern “Buddy” Hewitt. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7398155
|VIRIN:
|220831-A-XX986-017
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT