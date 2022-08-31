Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser [Image 6 of 10]

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The 10th Mountain Division’s Noncommissioned Officer Academy bears the name of the late Command Sgt. Maj. Southern “Buddy” Hewitt, the reactivated division’s first senior enlisted adviser. Friends, family members and colleagues gathered at the academy Aug. 31 for the memorialization ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Hewitt. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    10th Mountain Division’s Noncommissioned Officer Academy
    Command Sgt. Maj. Southern “Buddy” Hewitt

