The 10th Mountain Division’s Noncommissioned Officer Academy bears the name of the late Command Sgt. Maj. Southern “Buddy” Hewitt, the reactivated division’s first senior enlisted adviser. Friends, family members and colleagues gathered at the academy Aug. 31 for the memorialization ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Hewitt. (U.S. Army Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 10:45 Photo ID: 7398151 VIRIN: 220831-A-XX986-013 Resolution: 1177x1517 Size: 373.89 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.