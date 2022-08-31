A display honoring Command Sgt. Maj. Southern Hewitt Jr. inside the 10th Mountain Division’s Noncommissioned Officer Academy features a uniformed Soldier with the name Hewitt on the uniform and helmet band. The NCOA was named in honor of the former 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser of the 10th Mountain Division during a memorialization ceremony Aug. 31. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum named after revered 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser
