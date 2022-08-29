Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day [Image 6 of 6]

    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Mickel McGann, 355th Wing Public Affairs chief, finishes a workout in a bomb suit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen competed with players from the University of Arizona Wildcats football team in the workout as part of a community partnership day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 19:15
    Photo ID: 7397255
    VIRIN: 220829-F-AL288-1302
    Resolution: 4943x3954
    Size: 978.23 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Airmen
    Davis-Monthan
    Bomb suit
    EOD
    DMAFB

