U.S. Air Force Capt. Mickel McGann, 355th Wing Public Affairs chief, finishes a workout in a bomb suit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen competed with players from the University of Arizona Wildcats football team in the workout as part of a community partnership day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day