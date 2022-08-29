Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day [Image 5 of 6]

    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman Nathaniel Sanchez Conary, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, assists U.S. Air Force Capt. Mickel McGann, 355th Wing Public Affairs chief, with putting on a bomb suit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen competed with players from the University of Arizona Wildcats football team in a workout while wearing a bomb suit as part of a community partnership day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 19:15
    Photo ID: 7397254
    VIRIN: 220829-F-AL288-1266
    Resolution: 4187x2991
    Size: 856.85 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day
    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day
    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day
    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day
    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day
    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Davis-Monthan
    Bomb suit
    EOD
    DMAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT