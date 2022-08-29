Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day

Senior Airman Nathaniel Sanchez Conary, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, assists U.S. Air Force Capt. Mickel McGann, 355th Wing Public Affairs chief, with putting on a bomb suit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen competed with players from the University of Arizona Wildcats football team in a workout while wearing a bomb suit as part of a community partnership day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

Date Taken: 08.29.2022