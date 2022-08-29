Senior Airman Nathaniel Sanchez Conary, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, assists U.S. Air Force Capt. Mickel McGann, 355th Wing Public Affairs chief, with putting on a bomb suit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen competed with players from the University of Arizona Wildcats football team in a workout while wearing a bomb suit as part of a community partnership day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 19:15
|Photo ID:
|7397254
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-AL288-1266
|Resolution:
|4187x2991
|Size:
|856.85 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT