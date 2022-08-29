Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Bell, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, participates in a military working dog demonstration during a community partnership day with the University of Arizona Wildcats football team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen and Wildcats had the opportunity to put on the bite suit and be a part of the demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

