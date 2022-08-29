Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day [Image 1 of 6]

    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Bell, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, participates in a military working dog demonstration during a community partnership day with the University of Arizona Wildcats football team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen and Wildcats had the opportunity to put on the bite suit and be a part of the demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

