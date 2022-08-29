Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day [Image 3 of 6]

    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    An Airman from the 48th Rescue Squadron participates in a strength and endurance activity against players of the University of Arizona Wildcats football team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. The 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog teams, the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team and the 48th RQS pararescuemen led military-related activities to challenge the Wildcat players during a community partnership day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 19:15
    Photo ID: 7397252
    VIRIN: 220829-F-AL288-1176
    Resolution: 5596x3148
    Size: 889.42 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day
    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day
    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day
    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day
    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day
    Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Rescue
    Davis-Monthan
    48th RQS
    DMAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT