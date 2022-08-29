Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan McKenzie, 48th Rescue Squadron director of operations, participates in a strength and endurance activity against players of the University of Arizona Wildcats football team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. The 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog teams, the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team and the 48th RQS pararescuemen led military-related activities to challenge the Wildcat players during a community partnership day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

