Practice Hard, Work Harder: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day

Josh Baker, University of Arizona Wildcats football team’s starting center, participates in a strength and endurance activity led by the 48th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. The Wildcats visited DM as part of a community partnership day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

