Wellness, health in focus during AMC commander visit

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, coins 97th Maintenance Group (MXG) members at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 25, 2022. The 97th MXG is one of the few maintenance groups in the Air Force to be composed of only civilian maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

