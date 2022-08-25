U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, coins 97th Maintenance Group (MXG) members at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 25, 2022. The 97th MXG is one of the few maintenance groups in the Air Force to be composed of only civilian maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 10:25
|Photo ID:
|7395872
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-OI201-0243
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wellness, health in focus during AMC commander visit [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wellness, training in focus during AMC commander visit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT