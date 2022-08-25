Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wellness, training in focus during AMC commander visit

    Wellness, training in focus during AMC commander visit

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, visited Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 25, 2022.

    Minihan spoke with 97th Air Mobility Wing leaders about current and future changes and saw various base facilities including the KC-46 Pegasus simulation building and the 97th Maintenance Group tire shop.

    Col. Blaine Baker, 97th AMW commander, explained how the wing’s mission to provide 70 percent of mobility Air Force aviators was clearly in focus during Minihan’s visit.

    “Altus is a critical contributor to the AMC pipeline, and that responsibility is only going to grow heading into the future,” he said. “For that reason, it was pivotal for us to show the highest levels of mobility leaders the inspiration, proficiency and adaptability our home-grown instructors have.”

    The 97th AMW is a key player in the AMC’s mission to provide rapid global mobility by training future mobility warriors.

    “My strategy is victory for America,” said Minihan. “There is too much water and distance for anybody else to provide the maneuverability required to win. And that is on the shoulders of mobility Airmen.”

    Minihan highlighted that Airmen are the foundation of the air mobility mission, and therefore, stressed the importance of mental health. He explained how he wants to increase awareness by setting an example, and if he can do it, then anyone can.

    “My job is to lower the barriers and remove the stigma, to increase access and make an environment that is not only expected but the honorable thing to do,” said Minihan. “We need to support people that are raising their hand.”

    Minihan also talked with 97th Training Squadron students, reminding them that, although adversaries continue to threaten American freedom, the U.S. military has one thing they don’t.

    “Our enemies can have all the ammo and bombs,” he said. “But they don’t have you. Our secret weapon is you.”

