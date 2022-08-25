U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, places a nametag at Charlie’s at Altus Air Force Base (AAFB), Oklahoma, Aug. 25, 2022. Charlie’s continues a tradition of aircrew members adding their name tags to the wall after leaving AAFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:25 Photo ID: 7395871 VIRIN: 220825-F-OI201-0229 Resolution: 5121x3407 Size: 1.88 MB Location: ALTUS, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wellness, health in focus during AMC commander visit [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.