Wellness, health in focus during AMC commander visit

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, places a nametag at Charlie’s at Altus Air Force Base (AAFB), Oklahoma, Aug. 25, 2022. Charlie’s continues a tradition of aircrew members adding their name tags to the wall after leaving AAFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
Wellness, training in focus during AMC commander visit
