U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, talks with Jeff Gobeille, 97th Maintenance Squadron superintendent, about the new KC-46 Pegasus tire-making process at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 25, 2022. AAFB tire shop recently became the first capable of breaking down and reconstructing tires for the KC-46. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 10:25
|Photo ID:
|7395866
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-OI201-0118
|Resolution:
|5646x3757
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wellness, health in focus during AMC commander visit [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wellness, training in focus during AMC commander visit
