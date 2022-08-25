Wellness, health in focus during AMC commander visit

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, listens to a brief from leaders of the 97th Operations Group at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 25, 2022. Minihan has served as an officer since 1990, where he started as a pilot on the C-130 Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

Date Taken: 08.25.2022
Location: ALTUS, OK, US