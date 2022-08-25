U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, coins Staff Sgt. Ashley Upton, 54th Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, at Altus Air Force Base (AAFB), Oklahoma, Aug. 25, 2022. Minihan coined star performers throughout the visit to recognize Airmen and learn more about what they do for AAFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 10:25
|Photo ID:
|7395869
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-OI201-0166
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wellness, health in focus during AMC commander visit [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wellness, training in focus during AMC commander visit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT