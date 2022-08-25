Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wellness, health in focus during AMC commander visit

    Wellness, health in focus during AMC commander visit

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, coins Staff Sgt. Ashley Upton, 54th Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, at Altus Air Force Base (AAFB), Oklahoma, Aug. 25, 2022. Minihan coined star performers throughout the visit to recognize Airmen and learn more about what they do for AAFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:25
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 
    This work, Wellness, health in focus during AMC commander visit, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wellness, training in focus during AMC commander visit

    AMC
    Altus AFB
    AETC

