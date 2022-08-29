JTF-B leaders meet with U.S. Ambassador, HEART 22 in Guatemala City

From left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gregg Daily, the Joint Task Force-Bravo senior enlisted leader, Col. Phil Brown, the JTF-B commander, and William Popp, the U.S. Ambassador to Guatemala, pose for a photo at the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala City, Aug. 29, 2022. The meeting was a collaborative effort which focused on the commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation which reflect our enduring promise of friendship, partnership and solidarity across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

