U.S. Army Col. Phil Brown, right, the Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, watches as U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Matthew Caldwell, an ophthalmologist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, finishes up with a patient at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología (UNO) in Guatemala City, Aug. 29, 2022. JTF-B leadership visited the ophthalmology team at UNO to see the partnership between HEART 22 and the Guatemalan medical staff first hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 00:54
|Photo ID:
|7395443
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-UA699-1087
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-B leaders meet with U.S. Ambassador, HEART 22 in Guatemala City [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
