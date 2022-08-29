JTF-B leaders meet with U.S. Ambassador, HEART 22 in Guatemala City

U.S. Army Col. Phil Brown, middle, the Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, speaks with Dr. Ricardo Aviles, a local national officer with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, left, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kim Piad, an ophthalmology technician with HEART 22, during a visit at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 29, 2022. U.S. service members with HEART 22, a JTF-B-led medical assistance operation, have been assisting medical professionals in Quetzaltenango and Guatemala City since Aug. 22. The medical assistance operation is the physical representation of partner nations coming together to support each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

