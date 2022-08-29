JTF-B leaders meet with U.S. Ambassador, HEART 22 in Guatemala City

U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Richard Townley, left, an ophthalmologist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, speaks to U.S. Army Col. Phil Brown, right, the Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, during a visit to Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 29, 2022. JTF-B leadership visited the ophthalmology team at UNO to see the partnership between HEART 22 and the Guatemalan medical staff first hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

