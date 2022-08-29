Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-B leaders meet with U.S. Ambassador, HEART 22 in Guatemala City [Image 6 of 10]

    JTF-B leaders meet with U.S. Ambassador, HEART 22 in Guatemala City

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Richard Townley, left, an ophthalmologist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, speaks to U.S. Army Col. Phil Brown, right, the Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, during a visit to Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 29, 2022. JTF-B leadership visited the ophthalmology team at UNO to see the partnership between HEART 22 and the Guatemalan medical staff first hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo
    SOUTHCOM
    HEART 22

