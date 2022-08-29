Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-B leaders meet with U.S. Ambassador, HEART 22 in Guatemala City [Image 2 of 10]

    JTF-B leaders meet with U.S. Ambassador, HEART 22 in Guatemala City

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Col. Phil Brown, second from right, the Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, speaks with administrators from Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología during a visit in Guatemala City, Aug. 29, 2022. U.S. service members with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, a JTF-B-led medical assistance operation, have been assisting medical professionals in Quetzaltenango and Guatemala City since Aug. 22. The medical assistance operation is the physical representation of partner nations coming together to support each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    This work, JTF-B leaders meet with U.S. Ambassador, HEART 22 in Guatemala City [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo
    SOUTHCOM
    HEART 22

