U.S. Air Force Maj. Debra Lopez-Rico, left, a bilateral affairs officer with the security cooperation office in Guatemala, speaks to U.S. Army Col. Phil Brown, the Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, during a brief in Guatemala City, Aug. 29, 2022. The meeting was a collaborative effort which focused on the commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation which reflect our enduring promise of friendship, partnership and solidarity across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 00:54 Photo ID: 7395447 VIRIN: 220829-F-UA699-1151 Resolution: 5157x3431 Size: 4.1 MB Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-B leaders meet with U.S. Ambassador, HEART 22 in Guatemala City [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.