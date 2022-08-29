JTF-B leaders meet with U.S. Ambassador, HEART 22 in Guatemala City

U.S. Air Force Maj. Debra Lopez-Rico, left, a bilateral affairs officer with the security cooperation office in Guatemala, speaks to U.S. Army Col. Phil Brown, the Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, during a brief in Guatemala City, Aug. 29, 2022. The meeting was a collaborative effort which focused on the commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation which reflect our enduring promise of friendship, partnership and solidarity across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)
|08.29.2022
|08.31.2022 00:54
|7395447
|220829-F-UA699-1151
|5157x3431
|4.1 MB
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|0
|0
