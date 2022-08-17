Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, and Brig. Gen. David

Eaglin, left, 18th Wing commander, listen to Master Sgt. Timothy Blas, right, 18th Component

Maintenance Squadron TF34 engine maintenance section chief, as he provides information on a

recent munitions exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The U.S. Air Force’s

posture in the Pacific provides ready and lethal capabilities that deter adversaries and aid in

Japan's defense (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 03:19 Photo ID: 7393767 VIRIN: 220817-F-EM877-1141 Resolution: 7163x4775 Size: 19.29 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF DCOM visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.