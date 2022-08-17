Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, and Brig. Gen. David
Eaglin, left, 18th Wing commander, listen to Master Sgt. Timothy Blas, right, 18th Component
Maintenance Squadron TF34 engine maintenance section chief, as he provides information on a
recent munitions exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The U.S. Air Force’s
posture in the Pacific provides ready and lethal capabilities that deter adversaries and aid in
Japan's defense (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
This work, PACAF DCOM visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
