PACAF DCOM visits Kadena

Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, listens to Capt. Robert

Timian, right, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron engineer flight deputy commander, explain the

corrosion conditions at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. Jacobson’s tour of Kadena

provided an opportunity for 18th Wing Airmen to highlight their mission, goals and challenges

that come from performing in the complex and ever-changing Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 Photo ID: 7393766 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP