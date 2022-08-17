Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, listens to Capt. Robert
Timian, right, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron engineer flight deputy commander, explain the
corrosion conditions at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. Jacobson’s tour of Kadena
provided an opportunity for 18th Wing Airmen to highlight their mission, goals and challenges
that come from performing in the complex and ever-changing Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 03:18
|Photo ID:
|7393766
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-EM877-1207
|Resolution:
|7232x4821
|Size:
|20.77 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF DCOM visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
