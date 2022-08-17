PACAF DCOM visits Kadena

Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, right, 18th Wing commander, briefs Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, left,
Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, on future projects at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17,
2022. Jacobson toured Kadena, expressing appreciation for the contributions of Airmen and
family members in the Indo-Pacific region to the success of the USAF mission. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 03:18
|Photo ID:
|7393764
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-EM877-1034
|Resolution:
|7012x4675
|Size:
|19.58 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
