Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, meets with 18th Wing group commanders to discuss details of their mission during his visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. Jacobson visited the base for a first-hand account of its diverse array of capabilities as well as emphasize the importance of Team Kadena’s vital role in ensuring regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 03:18
|Photo ID:
|7393759
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-EM877-1009
|Resolution:
|8251x5501
|Size:
|34.72 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF DCOM visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
