PACAF DCOM visits Kadena

Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, meets with 18th Wing group commanders to discuss details of their mission during his visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. Jacobson visited the base for a first-hand account of its diverse array of capabilities as well as emphasize the importance of Team Kadena’s vital role in ensuring regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

