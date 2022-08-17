Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF DCOM visits Kadena

    PACAF DCOM visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, meets with 18th Wing group commanders to discuss details of their mission during his visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. Jacobson visited the base for a first-hand account of its diverse array of capabilities as well as emphasize the importance of Team Kadena’s vital role in ensuring regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 03:18
    Photo ID: 7393759
    VIRIN: 220817-F-EM877-1009
    Resolution: 8251x5501
    Size: 34.72 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, PACAF DCOM visits Kadena, by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

