Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF DCOM visits Kadena [Image 2 of 6]

    PACAF DCOM visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, right, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, listens to Staff Sgt. Collin
    Stratton, left, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory non-commissioned officer in
    charge, explain his team’s spark tank invention at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022.
    Stratton’s team project, which won first place in the Pacific Air Forces’ Spark Tank 2022
    competition, repurposed pieces of unused equipment to create an additive injector which
    converts commercial fuel into military-grade fuel acceptable for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo
    by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 03:18
    Photo ID: 7393762
    VIRIN: 220817-F-EM877-1386
    Resolution: 5948x3965
    Size: 20.92 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF DCOM visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF DCOM visits Kadena
    PACAF DCOM visits Kadena
    PACAF DCOM visits Kadena
    PACAF DCOM visits Kadena
    PACAF DCOM visits Kadena
    PACAF DCOM visits Kadena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT