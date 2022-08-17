PACAF DCOM visits Kadena

Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, right, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, listens to Staff Sgt. Collin

Stratton, left, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory non-commissioned officer in

charge, explain his team’s spark tank invention at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022.

Stratton’s team project, which won first place in the Pacific Air Forces’ Spark Tank 2022

competition, repurposed pieces of unused equipment to create an additive injector which

converts commercial fuel into military-grade fuel acceptable for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo

by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

