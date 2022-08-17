PACAF DCOM visits Kadena

Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, right, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, listens to Staff Sgt. Collin
Stratton, left, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory non-commissioned officer in
charge, explain his team’s spark tank invention at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022.
Stratton’s team project, which won first place in the Pacific Air Forces’ Spark Tank 2022
competition, repurposed pieces of unused equipment to create an additive injector which
converts commercial fuel into military-grade fuel acceptable for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo
by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 03:18
|Photo ID:
|7393762
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-EM877-1386
|Resolution:
|5948x3965
|Size:
|20.92 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
